Durable goods orders +0.7% vs. +0.1% expected. Prior month +0.5% (revised to +0.4%)

Nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.5% vs. +0.3% expected. Prior +0.3%

Ex defense +0.6% vs. -0.5% expected. Prior +0.3% (revised to +0.2%)

Ex transportation +0.7% vs. +0.3% expected. Prior +0.3% (revised to +0.2%)

Unfilled orders +0.3%, up 21 consecutive months

Durable goods orders have risen in 7 of the past 8 months. This will offer somewhat of a relief on growth worries but could easily swing the worries back to inflation.