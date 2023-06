US existing home sales

Prior was 4.28M

Inventory of homes for sale 1.08M vs 1.04M prior

Supply at months 3.0 vs 2.9 months prior (balanced is considered 6 months)

Median sale price $396.1K vs $388.8K prior

Median sale prices -3.1% y/y

The US is supply constrained because all the people on 30-year fixed mortgages don't want to sell and give them up. That's left for-sale inventories very low, despite rising interest rates. In turn, it's helped to put a floor under prices and spurred home builders to get building, especially with supply chains improving.

This report rarely affects the US dollar.