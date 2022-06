Prior was 1724K

Building permits 1695K vs 1785K

Prior permits 1819K

This is a terrible number for Q2/Q3 GDP. That's a very sharp slowdown in construction and it came even before the latest spike in interest rates. The real estate market is looking like a sudden stop at best right now. The thing is, there's a shortage of housing in the US and this is only going to make it worse. Down the line, that's inflationary.