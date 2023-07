Prior was -0.2% (revised to -0.5%)

Manufacturing output -0.3% vs 0.0% expected

Prior output +0.1% (revised to -0.2%)

Capacity utilization 78.9% vs 79.5% expected

This is a soft reading that takes the shine off the strong retail sales data earlier. It's certainly a two-track economy with manufacturers slowing from the post-covid boom and services/consumer-oriented sectors doing well.