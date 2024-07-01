ISM manufacturing

Prior month 48.7

Prices paid 52.1 versus 57.0 prior

Employment 49.3 versus 51.1 last month

New orders 49.3 versus 45.4 last month

Production 48.5 versus 50.2 last month.

Supplier deliveries 49.8 versus 48.9 last month

Inventories 45.4 versus 47.9 last month.

Backlog of orders 41.7 versus 42.4 last month

New export orders 48.8 versus 50.6 last month

Imports 48.5 versus 51.1 last month

The S&P PMI ticked slightly lower in June and this survey was more disappointing as it slipped to the lowest since February. The US dollar softened on the headlines but has quickly bounced back, perhaps due due to the better new orders number.

Comments in the report:

“High volume of customer orders.” [Chemical Products]

“Customers continue to cut orders with short notice, causing a ripple effect throughout lower-tier suppliers.” [Transportation Equipment]

“Consumer demand and inventories are no longer stable at retail and food service establishments.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

[Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products] “While orders are still steady, inventory from the previous month is enough to satisfy current- and near-term commitments.” [Computer & Electronic Products]

“Customers ordering more to create buffer stocks (in case of) future shortages.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

“Order levels in two of our main divisions are indicating weak demand, and now we must work to reduce inventory levels.” [Fabricated Metal Products]

“Sales backlog is decreasing. We have furloughed a portion of our workforce as a result.” [Machinery]

“The level of production is lower due to decreased demand for products.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

“Elevated financing costs have dampened demand for residential investment. We have reduced inventories of production components.” [Wood Products]

“Orders have increased slightly due to seasonal restocking.” [Plastics & Rubber Products]

I'm carefully watching restaurants right now for a sign of weakening from the consumer, particularly after McDonald's warned about consumers last month. Housing is certainly a drag as well and you can see that in some of the comments here.