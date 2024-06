Prior was 0.634m (revised to 0.698m)

Sales down 11.3%

Supply 9.3 months vs April at 8.1 months

The large upward revision to the prior is responsible for a big part of that 11.3% decline but these numbers are still soft. I wrote yesterday about how Restoration Hardware and Pool Corp have had some troubling comments about housing-related spending. Lumber prices have also fallen through the floor. Rate hike are biting the sector hard.