- Prior was +253K (revised to +294K)
- Two-month net revision +93K vs -149K prior
- Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.5% expected
- Prior unemployment rate 3.4%
- Participation rate 62.6% vs 62.6% prior
- U6 underemployment rate 6.7% vs 6.6% prior
- Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.3% expected
- Average hourly earnings
Earnings: A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation. Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price.
Read this Term +4.3% y/y vs +4.4% expected
- Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected
- Change in private payrolls +283K vs +165K expected
- Change in manufacturing payrolls -2K vs +6K expected
- Household survey -310K vs +139K prior
- Birth-death adjustment K vs +378K prior
Ahead of the report, the market was pricing a 29% chance of a Fed hike on June 12 and USD/JPY was trading at 138.93.
This is the 15th consecutive report that has beaten the economist consensus.