Prior was +11.0% y/y

PPI +0.8% m/m vs +0.8% expected

Ex food and energy +8.3% y/y vs +8.6% expected

Ex food and energy+0.5% vs +0.6% expected

Ex food, energy and trade +6.8% y/y vs +6.9% prior

Markets aren't acting like it, but at some point inflation will begin to turn lower. But with producer prices rising 0.8% in the month, there's still plenty in the pipeline.