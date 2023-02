US MBA Mortgage Applications: -13.3% (Previous -7.7%)

30-Yr Mortgage Rate Actual 6.62% (Previous 6.39%)

The stall continues

Reuters Note

The renewed rise on mortgage rates caused more potential buyers to sit on the sidelines.

The MBA's Purchase Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage loan applications for purchase of a single family home, dropped 18.1% from the prior week to its lowest level since 1995.