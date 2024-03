Prior -5.6%

Market index 188.2 vs 171.5 prior

Purchase index 141.1 vs 127.6 prior

Refinance index 428.1 vs 395.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.02% vs 7.04% prior

Mortgage applications rebounded slightly in the past week after a poor run over the last month or so. Overall activity remains weak but at least both purchases and refinancing bounced a little. The average rate of the most popular US home loan remains above 7% but that should decline for this week's data.