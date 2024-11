Prior -0.1%

Market index 191.4 vs 214.5 prior

Purchase index 130.8 vs 137.8 prior

Refinance index 513.5 vs 630.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.81% vs 6.73% prior

Mortgage applications tanked in the past week with both purchases and refinancing activity slumping hard amid the rise in rates. Now that Trump has won the election and rates are skyrocketing even more, this is one spot that isn't going to go down well in the next week.