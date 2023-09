Prior +2.3%

Market index 183.6 vs 189.0 prior

Purchase index 141.9 vs 144.9 prior

Refinance index 388.1 vs 407.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.21% vs 7.31% prior

Mortgage applications declined once again in the past week with both purchase and refinancing activities falling. It adds to the strain in the housing market amid higher interest rates.