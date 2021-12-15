Prior +2.0%

Market index 591.7 vs 616.4 prior

Purchase index 297.2 vs 295.2 prior

Refinancing index 2,350.5 vs 2,511.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.30% vs 3.30% prior

The drop in applications in the past week owes much to a sharp decline in refinancing activity, though purchases were also seen easing a little. The long-term rate keeps steady at 3.30% but remains at an elevated level near the highs this year. The good news at least is that purchases isn't falling off sharply and that is despite surging prices in the market.