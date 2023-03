Prior +7.4%

Market index 214.5 vs 201.5 prior

Purchase index 165.6 vs 154.4 prior

Refinance index 458.9 vs 437.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.71% vs 6.79% prior

Mortgage activity caught a bounce for a second week running, with rates retreating slightly in the past week. Both purchases and refinancing activity were seen higher but it remains to be seen if the market will be able to find renewed momentum. It all comes down to the Fed outlook.