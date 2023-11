Prior +2.5%

Market index 170.5 vs 165.9 prior

Purchase index 133.2 vs 129.0 prior

Refinance index 354.3 vs 347.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.61% vs 7.61% prior

This reflects another light bounce in mortgage applications with both purchase and refinancing activity also picking up. This comes as the average rate of the most popular US home loan sticks at 7.61% but at least is a climb down from the near 8% level in the weeks before.