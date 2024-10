Prior -5.1%

Market index 230.2 vs 277.5 prior

Purchase index 138.4 vs 149.2 prior

Refinance index 734.6 vs 997.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.52% vs 6.36% prior

Amid a jump in rates, mortgage applications dropped hard in the past week with both purchase and refinancing activity slumping hard. The latter in particular fell by 26% to its softest number since the first week of August. A sign of a false dawn for the US housing market in after the brief recovery in recent weeks?