Market index 210.5 vs 190.6 prior

Purchase index 162.2 vs 148.6 prior

Refinance index 471.2 vs 425.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.75% vs 6.81% prior

The jump in the week before could be discounted after the plunge in activity in the final week of the year. But last week saw yet another bounce in mortgage applications with both purchases and refinancing activities also picking up. With markets anticipating a Fed pivot in the months ahead, is this a turning point? The market index is the highest since mid-July.