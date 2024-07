Prior -0.2%

Market index 214.1 vs 206.1 prior

Purchase index 140.4 vs 144.3 prior

Refinance index 613.0 vs 532.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.87% vs 7.00% prior

The jump in mortgage applications in the past week comes as the average rate of the most popular US home loan drops by some 13 bps back under 7%. The rebound owes to a surge in refinancing activity, which offset a decline in purchases on the week.