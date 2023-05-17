Prior +6.3%

Market index 214.9 vs 227.8 prior

Purchase index 165.4 vs 173.7 prior

Refinance index 468.2 vs 507.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.57% vs 6.48% prior

A rise in rates in the past week led to a notable decline in mortgage activity with both purchases and refinancing also falling. This just continues to rebuff the narrative that housing conditions remain rather challenging and troubled, with mortgages in particular suffering amid tighter financial conditions brought about by the Fed.