Prior +5.4%

Market index 224.0 vs 225.5 prior

Purchase index 157.1 vs 154.9 prior

Refinance index 617.5 vs 634.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.75% vs 6.67% prior

Overall mortgage applications fell in the past week but there is a mixed showing. Purchases activity were higher, recovering from the setback in the week prior but refinancing activity fell after the big surge seen in the first week of December here.