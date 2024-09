Prior +1.4%

Market index 266.8 vs 233.7 prior

Purchase index 146.1 vs 138.6 prior

Refinance index 941.4 vs 757.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.15% vs 6.29% prior

A further drop in the average rate of the most popular US home loan sparked a big jump in refinancing activity in the past week. And that led to the surge in mortgage applications, also helped by a slight bump in purchases activity. Recovery time?