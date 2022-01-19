Prior +1.4%

Market index 593.7 vs 580.6 prior

Purchase index 305.7 vs 283.4 prior

Refinancing index 2,276.3 vs 2,349.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.64% vs 3.52% prior

Despite a jump in the long-term mortgage rate to its highest since March 2020, purchases climbed further and bolstered mortgage activity in the past week. That continues to allude to the notion that demand conditions in the housing market are continuing to hold up. We'll see if the trend can keep this way in the weeks ahead but the last two weeks have at least been encouraging.