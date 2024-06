Prior +15.6%

Market index 210.4 vs 208.5 prior

Purchase index 146.0 vs 143.7 prior

Refinance index 552.7 vs 554.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.94% vs 7.02% prior

Mortgage applications nudged a little higher in the past week, helped by a further jump in purchase activity. That is offset by a decline in refinancing activity, following the surge higher in that space in the week before. Here's the trend in the market index: