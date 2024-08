Prior +16.8%

Market index 225.8 vs 251.3 prior

Purchase index 130.6 vs 137.7 prior

Refinance index 754.4 vs 889.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.50% vs 6.54% prior

After the surge in mortgage applications in the week before that, we are seeing things moderate back last week. The surge in activity in the week before owes much to the sharp drop in rates, with it weighing on the average rate of the most popular US home loan once again.