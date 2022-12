Prior +3.2%

Market index 212.5 vs 210.7 prior

Purchase index 182.5 vs 182.6 prior

Refinance index 371.4 vs 350.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.34% vs 6.42% prior

Mortgage activity improved slightly, owing to refinancing activity as purchases were flat. There has been some light improvement in sentiment over the past few weeks as rates come down a little but housing market conditions are still poor if you put into context the decline in mortgages since the turn of the year.