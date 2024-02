Prior -2.3%

Market index 181.6 vs 205.1 prior

Purchase index 133.6 vs 149.6 prior

Refinance index 427.0 vs 489.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.06% vs 6.87% prior

A steep increase in the average rate of the most popular US home loan sees a big drop in mortgage applications in the past week. Both purchase and refinancing activity showed a marked decline, as sentiment remains languid after the opening two months of the year.