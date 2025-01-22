Prior +33.3%

Market index 224.6 vs 224.4 prior

Purchase index 163.0 vs 162.0 prior

Refinance index 558.8 vs 575.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.02% vs 7.09% prior

After the rebound in activity in the previous reporting week following the holiday period, mortgage applications were little changed in the past week. It comes as purchases activity climbed a little, offsetting a slight drop in refinancing activity. The average interest rate of the most popular US home loan continues to sit above 7% though. Pain.