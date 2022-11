Prior +2.7%

Market index 209.8 vs 205.2 prior

Purchase index 174.4 vs 169.7 prior

Refinance index 373.6 vs 367.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.67% vs 6.90%

Another drop in the average rate for the most popular US home loan sees mortgage activity continue to recover slightly but it is just moving off the lowest levels since 1997.