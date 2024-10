Prior -17.0%

Market index 214.8 vs 230.2 prior

Purchase index 131.3 vs 138.4 prior

Refinance index 672.6 vs 734.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.52% vs 6.52% prior

Another week, another plunge in mortgage applications as higher rates continue to weigh on the market. Both purchases and refinancing activity fell sharply with the latter once again sliding hard in the past week.