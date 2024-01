Prior +10.4%

Market index 218.2 vs 210.5 prior

Purchase index 174.3 vs 162.2 prior

Refinance index 438.4 vs 471.2prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.78% vs 6.75% prior

Mortgage applications continue to see a rebound to start the year, this time as the rise in services activity outpacing the drop in refinancing activity. Of note, the purchase index (chart below) is now at the highest since April last year. That reaffirms some improvement in housing market sentiment in recent weeks at least.