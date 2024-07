Prior +3.9%

Market index 209.3 vs 214.1 prior

Purchase index 134.8 vs 140.4 prior

Refinance index 614.9 vs 613.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.82% vs 6.87% prior

Mortgage applications fell back in the past week with a drop in purchases activity offsetting a marginal increase in refinancing activity. Overall, it still points to a more subdued sentiment in the US housing market.