Prior -5.7%

Market index 205.0 vs 214.9 prior

Purchase index 158.3 vs 165.4 prior

Refinance index 443.0 vs 468.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.69% vs 6.57% prior

A surge higher in rates in the past week weighed further on mortgage applications with both purchases and refinancing activity slumping heavily. The market index is the lowest since the first week of March as housing market conditions continue to be impacted adversely by the Fed's tightening.