Prior -7.2%

Market index 210.0 vs 202.5 prior

Purchase index 153.5 vs 154.5 prior

Refinance index 500.2 vs 445.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.80% vs 6.78% prior

The rebound in mortgage applications in the past week owes a lot to a surging bounce in refinancing activity. That helped to offset the decline in purchase activity, as the average rate of the most popular US home loan rises slightly.