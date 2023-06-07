  • Prior -3.7%
  • Market index 194.7 vs 197.4 prior
  • Purchase index 151.7 vs 154.4 prior
  • Refinance index 409.7 vs 412.5 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 6.81% vs 6.91% prior

Despite a drop in the average rate of the most popular US home loan, both purchases and refinancing activity continue to take a hit. And that is weighing on mortgage applications as housing market conditions continue to take a hit amid tighter financial conditions. With the Fed still sticking with the view of higher rates for longer, that will continue to pressure the housing market in the months ahead.