Prior -3.7%

Market index 194.7 vs 197.4 prior

Purchase index 151.7 vs 154.4 prior

Refinance index 409.7 vs 412.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.81% vs 6.91% prior

Despite a drop in the average rate of the most popular US home loan, both purchases and refinancing activity continue to take a hit. And that is weighing on mortgage applications as housing market conditions continue to take a hit amid tighter financial conditions. With the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term still sticking with the view of higher rates for longer, that will continue to pressure the housing market in the months ahead.