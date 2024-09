Prior +14.2%

Market index 296.1 vs 266.8 prior

Purchase index 148.2 vs 146.1 prior

Refinance index 1,132.9 vs 941.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.13% vs 6.15% prior

Mortgage applications continue to see a solid rebound in the past few weeks with yet another jump in the past week. That comes as rates continue to ease further, stirring another surge in refinancing activity mostly. But at the same time, purchase activity is also picking up. Is the turnaround finally here?