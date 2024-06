Prior +0.9%

Market index 212.0 vs 210.4 prior

Purchase index 147.8 v 146.0 prior

Refinance index 552.4 vs 552.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.93% vs 6.94% prior

Mortgage applications were a touch higher in the past week, with a rise in purchase activity helping to offset a marginal decline in refinancing activity. Overall, housing activity remains rather tepid at best - even if there was a significant bump in mortgage applications in the weeks before.