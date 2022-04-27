- Prior -5.0%
- Market index 343.1 vs 374.0 prior
- Purchase index 234.7 vs 254.0 prior
- Refinancing index 930.7 vs 1,023.2 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 5.37% vs 5.20% prior
The average rate of the most popular US home loan jumps to its highest since June 2009 and the rising costs have certainly weighed on demand conditions, as mortgage activity slumped heavily once again. The purchase index has fallen to its lowest since May 2020 while the refinancing index is down to its weakest since January 2019.