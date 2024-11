Prior +1.7%

Market index 208.0 vs 195.6 prior

Purchase index 152.9 vs 136.0 prior

Refinance index 501.7 vs 514.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.86% vs 6.90% prior

Mortgage applications jumped in the past week, owing to a surge in purchase activity. That more than offset a decline in refinancing activity, with the average rate continuing to hold higher still.