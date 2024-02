Prior -10.6%

Market index 171.5 vs 181.6 prior

Purchase index 127.6 vs 133.6 prior

Refinance index 395.9 vs 427.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.04% vs 7.06% prior

Mortgage applications continue to slump hard once again after a slight recovery during the last few months until early January. The purchase index is back near the lows seen at the end of last year: