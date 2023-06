Prior +0.5%

Market index 216.1 vs 209.8 prior

Purchase index 170.3 vs 165.6 prior

Refinance index 439.2 vs 425.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.75% vs 6.73% prior

That's a decent bounce in mortgage applications in the past week as both purchases and refinance activities pick up a little. That said, overall conditions are still rather subdued as evidenced by the index level below: