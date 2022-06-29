  • Prior +4.2%
  • Market index 322.7 vs 320.4
  • Purchase index 243.1 vs 242.8
  • Refinancing index 726.1 vs 712.7
  • 30-year mortgage rate 5.84% vs 5.98% prior

A slight rise in mortgage activity was seen last week after what I would say was a bit of a rush in home buying before the Fed raised rates again. The average rate of the most popular mortgage tenor did drop by 14 bps to 5.84%, but it still isn't of much comfort to prospective home owners I would say after having seen a 33 bps rise in the week prior.

