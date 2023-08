Prior -4.2%

Market index 189.0 vs 184.8 prior

Purchase index 144.9 vs 142.0 prior

Refinance index 407.1 vs 397.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.31% vs 7.31% prior

It's a minor bump in mortgage activity after five straight weeks of declines. So, that should put things into perspective as housing market conditions continue to be weighed down by higher rates for now.