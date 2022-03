Prior -13.1%

Market index 463.1 vs 466.4 prior

Purchase index 246.3 vs 250.7 prior

Refinancing index 1,685.7 vs 1,677.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.15% vs 4.06% prior

The drop in the past week was minor but it comes after weeks of declines, with the market index now making a fresh low since the end of 2019. The worsening sentiment comes as the 30-year mortgage rate continues to jump higher, moving up to 4.15% - its highest since May 2019.