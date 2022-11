Prior +2.2%

Market index 208.1 vs 209.8 prior

Purchase index 181.0 vs 174.4 prior

Refinance index 325.5 vs 373.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.49% vs 6.67% prior

Mortgage activity declined in the past week but it was a bit of a mixed report with purchases recovering slightly while refinance activity falling sharply. That comes despite another big drop in the average rate of the most popular US home loan, down 18 bps to 6.49%.