Prior -1.2%

Market index 260.1 vs 270.1 prior

Purchase index 199.1 vs 202.8 prior

Refinancing index 562.5 vs 609.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.80% vs 5.65% prior

Another week, another awful set of mortgage data in the US. Looking at the numbers, activity has crumbled significantly and the downturn could be rather painful for the housing market. Goldman Sachs says that the trend will continue into 2023 with conditions set to be the worst since the global financial crisis: