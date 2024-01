Prior +3.7%

Market index 202.5 vs 218.2 prior

Purchase index 154.5 vs 174.3 prior

Refinance index 445.6 vs 438.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.78% vs 6.78% prior

After a notable rebound to start the year, mortgage applications fell in the past week. That owes to a drop in purchase activity as refinancing activity actually increased on the week. The average interest rate of the most popular US home loan is seen steady before we get to the Fed later today.