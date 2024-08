Prior -2.2%

Market index 201.2 vs 209.3 prior

Purchase index 132.8 vs 134.8 prior

Refinance index 570.7 vs 614.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.82% vs 6.82% prior

The drop in the past week owes much to a decline in refinancing activity but purchases activity also fell slightly. It continues to suggest a more subdued mood in the housing market overall as mortgage applications are keeping more repressed. The market index is the lowest since the final week of May.