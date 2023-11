Prior -1.0%

Market index 161.8 vs 165.2 prior

Purchase index 125.2 vs 127.0 prior

Refinance index 341.7 vs 354.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.86% vs 7.90% prior

Once again, mortgage activity in the US fell declined in the past week with both purchases and refinancing also falling. This comes as the average rate of the most popular US home loan cools slightly by 4 bps to 7.86%, from its highest since September 2000 in the week before.