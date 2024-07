Prior +0.8%

Market index 206.5 vs 212.0 prior

Purchase index 142.9 vs 147.8 prior

Refinance index 544.1 vs 552.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.03% vs 6.93% prior

Mortgage applications fell in the past week with both purchases and refinancing activity also declining. It comes as the average rate of the most popular US home loan rises back above the 7% mark. Overall, it still points to rather subdued conditions in the housing market.