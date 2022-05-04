  • Prior -8.3%
  • Market index 351.8 vs 343.1 prior
  • Purchase index 244.4 vs 234.7 prior
  • Refinancing index 932.3 vs 930.7 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 5.36% vs 5.37% prior

Mortgage activity in the US saw a bit of a rise in the past week but it doesn't take away from the sharp declining trend amid the surge in rates since the turn of the year. The 30-year mortgage rate is seen moderating as yields also stall somewhat ahead of the Fed but alongside higher house prices in general, this still sends some mixed signals about the housing market.

MBA market 04-29

